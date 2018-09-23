Pakistan will not bow to Indian threats: PM Imran

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Sunday that that Pakistan will not bow to threats from India, adding if the neighbouring country continued with threats then the entire nation is standing united.



While addressing government employees in Lahore, the prime minister expressed hope that the Indian leadership will let go of arrogance and better relations will take place between the two countries.

The prime minister clarified that India should not take our wish for peace as a weakness.

Meanwhile speaking on the subject of depoliticisation in government departments, PM Imran said that bureaucracy will be made free from political interference.



The government employees will not be made to bow down to pressure, adding that governance is a very big issue in Pakistan.

While earlier chairing a meeting regarding a new local bodies system, drafted by the federal government, Prime Minister Imran said the government wants to truly empower citizens.



"The most important agenda of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government is to delegate power to the local government," the prime minister said.



On Saturday, Indian Army Chief General Rawat threatened Pakistan with surprise action by Indian security forces, a day after New Delhi cancelled a meeting between foreign ministers of the two countries.

Addressing the media, General Rawat said Pakistan was doing what it had been doing, adding that Indian forces will take further measures.

The statement by the Indian army chief drew a strong response from the Pakistani military, with Director General (DG) Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor saying, Pakistan is a nuclear state, prepared for a war.

"We are always ready and prepared for a war," DG ISPR said.