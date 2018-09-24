Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Monday Sep 24 2018
By
APP

ICC to hear PCB case against BCCI

By
APP

Monday Sep 24, 2018

LAHORE: The International Cricket Council (ICC) will hear Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) case against Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for claiming damages on India's refusal to play a bilateral cricket series from October 1-3 at its headquarters in Dubai.

The PCB is being represented by Khwaja Ahmad Hosain, Advocate Supreme Court of Pakistan, Alexandros Panayides of Clifford Chance, London, Lawyers from Clifford Chance, London.

Lawyers from LMA Ebrahim Hosain, Pakistan, Salman Naseer, PCB GM Legal Affairs, said a spokesman of the PCB here on Monday.

The Dispute Panel hearing the matter com[prises Michael Beloff QC, Chairperson, Jan Paulsson Annabelle Bennett.


Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM