CJP asks if Musharraf is returning to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Tuesday questioned is former president General (retd) Pervez Musharraf was returning to Pakistan or not.



The chief justice’s remarks came as he headed a three-member bench hearing the case related to National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO), passed by Musharraf in 2007.

During proceedings, Chief Justice Nisar remarked that Musharraf had left the country making the excuse of back pain and was seen dancing in videos when abroad.

In response to the chief justice’s question, the former president’s counsel, Akhtar Shah, said, “Musharraf can return if restrictions are not imposed on his travel.”

To this, the chief justice remarked, “His name has not been removed from the Exit Control List.”

Justice Nisar also assured that Musharraf’s security will be ensured. “Even if he asks for the security given to a brigade, we will provide it,” he said.

“Whichever security he asks for will be provided to him and he can get his treatment done from a doctor of his choice whether it is at Combined Military Hospital or Armed Forces Institute of Cardiology in Rawalpindi,” Justice Nisar added.

Further, the chief justice said that ahead of Musharraf’s arrival in the country his house will be cleaned and Naeem Bukhari will overlook this.

“Whichever airport he lands at, a contingent of Rangers will receive him,” he assured.

Justice Nisar continued, “He should come and record his statement and then he is free to roam around wherever he pleases.”

The chief justice also guaranteed that they will take all measures that Musharraf desires ahead of his return and the top court will ensure his security and not question him regarding his assets.

Turning to Musharraf’s counsel, Justice Nisar remarked, “Tell me the schedule of his return.” Shah responded, “Musharraf is not a coward and will return if his travel is not banned.” The former president's counsel also submitted an affidavit in court on his behalf.

Justice Nisar then stated, "Are there different laws for Musharraf? Reply within a week whether he will be returning to the country or not."

Details pertaining to assets owned by Musharraf were also presented in the apex court. According to details, the former president does not own any assets in Pakistan. The Chak Shahzad property is owned by Musharraf's wife, while he owns a flat worth 5.4 million dirhams in Dubai.

The court then adjourned the hearing of the case for one week.

The case

Nominating Musharraf, Zardari and Qayyum as respondents, petitioner Feroz Shah Gilani had requested the court in April to order recovery of ‘huge amounts of public money’ misappropriated and wasted by them through unlawful means ‘already on record in different judgments of the Supreme Court and high court’.

He had contended that Musharraf subverted the Constitution by declaring emergency followed by the promulgation of the NRO, through which criminal and corruption cases against politicians, including Zardari, were “arbitrarily withdrawn”.