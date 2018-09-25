Custom officials raid factory, recover 21 luxury vehicles in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: Customs Department raided a private factory in the Rawat area and recovered 21 luxury vehicles worth 250 million rupees.



The customs officials said that the cars have number plates of embassy, however, Qatar’s Embassy and factory officials failed to provide documentation regarding import or export.

Customs officials said that the vehicles are being transferred to Custom House in Islamabad and action is being taken to confiscate them.

Vehicles brought to Pakistan legally: Qatari Envoy

Qatar’s Ambassador Saqr Bin Mubarak Al Mansouri spoke to Geo News and said that the vehicles have been legally brought to Pakistan.

He said that these vehicles belong to Qatar’s ruling family, and have been brought here in accordance with the Pakistani laws.