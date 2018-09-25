Protests erupt as six-year-old goes missing in Karachi

KARACHI: A group of protesters took to the streets of New Karachi's Madina Colony Tuesday night after a six-year-old-boy went missing from the area.



The demonstrators blocked the roads and resorted to burning tires and stone pelting, causing suspension of traffic and closure of the food spots of the area, the police said.

Heavy contingents of police arrived in the area, dispersing the crowd by aerial firing. The protestors then pelted stones at the police vehicle.

Khawaja Izharul Hasan, the elected MPA from the area, said police have completely failed to apprehend the kidnappers despite repeated incidents.

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader appealed to the Sindh Rangers Director General and Karachi police chief Dr Ameer Shiekh to take notice of the rising kidnapping cases.