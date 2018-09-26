Ex-CJP Iftikhar Chaudhry’s son-in-law arrested from Dubai: info minister

ISLAMABAD: Former chief justice of Pakistan Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudhry’s son-in-law, Murtaza, has been arrested from Dubai in a scam pertaining to Eden Housing, the information minister said on Wednesday.



“The ex-CJP’s son-in-law has been arrested in connection to a scam pertaining to a private housing scheme, Eden Housing,” Information Minister Fawad Chauhdry said while speaking to the media in Islamabad.

“We have made a big breakthrough in the Eden Housing scam,” he asserted while adding that Murtaza was arrested by Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) officials from Dubai and that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had issued his arrest warrants.

The information minister further claimed that the father-in-law of the ex-CJP’s daughter is the owner of the housing scheme which is why “Iftikhar Chaudhry had heard the cases pertaining to the housing scheme himself and granted them relief".

“200 to 300 families were affected by the scam and 1,000s of people invested their hard-earned money in it but were cheated of it,” Chaudhry added.

He further said, “The ex-CJP’s son, Arsalan Iftikhar, his daughter and his son-in-law's father are also accused in the case.”

Vowing that all accused in the case will be arrested soon, the information minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned a final report in the case within 24 hours.

In June, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had written a letter to NAB seeking an investigation the former chief justice and his family for allegedly defrauding people of billions in Eden Housing scheme in Lahore.