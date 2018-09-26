Govt takes back plan of leasing Radio Pakistan premises following protests

ISLAMABAD: The government on Wednesday withdrew its decision to lease the premises of Radio Pakistan following protests from employees.



Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan said the government has reached an agreement with Radio Pakistan employees and decided to take back its plan.



"For the time being, we have taken back our decision to lease Radio Pakistan premises," Ali Muhammad said.

"Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry has sought recommendations to improve the performance of Radio Pakistan," the minister of state for parliamentary affairs added.

Further, he assured that the information minister will take no steps without taking Radio Pakistan employees on board.

Following the state minister's assurances, the Radio Pakistan employees called off their protest.

Earlier today, the employees of Radio Pakistan took to the streets and threatened to march to Parliament House to protest against the Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation's decision to shift the headquarters and give the existing premises on a long-term lease.



The protests had turned violent as police stopped the employees from marching towards the Parliament House and instead they started protesting in front of PM Secretariat. The protests had been taking place since the plan was announced.