Commander Rawalpindi Corps reviews operational readiness of LoC troops: ISPR

Commander Rawalpindi Corps, Lieutenant General Bilal Akbar, on Wednesday visited various sectors on Line of Control and reviewed operational readiness of the deployed troops at forward locations, the Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR) said.



The commander lauded officers and soldiers for their vigilance, alertness and high morale, the ISPR statement added.

Lieutenant General Bilal Akbar was appointed as Commander 10 Corps Rawalpindi in a major reshuffle in army ranks in late August.