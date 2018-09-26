Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Sep 26 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Commander Rawalpindi Corps reviews operational readiness of LoC troops: ISPR

By
GEO NEWS

Wednesday Sep 26, 2018

Commander Rawalpindi Corps, Lieutenant General Bilal Akbar, on Wednesday visited various sectors on Line of Control and reviewed operational readiness of the deployed troops at forward locations, the Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The commander lauded officers and soldiers for their vigilance, alertness and high morale, the ISPR statement added.

Lieutenant General Bilal Akbar was appointed as Commander 10 Corps Rawalpindi in a major reshuffle in army ranks in late August.

Comments

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM