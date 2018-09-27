Two Army personnel martyred, two wounded in operation in Kalat's Mangochar

QUETTA: Two Pakistan Army personnel embraced martyrdom and two others were wounded during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) carried out "against [a] group of terrorists hiding in the Mangochar area of Kalat", the military's media wing said in a statement issued Wednesday night.



The two martyred soldiers were identified as Shaheed Sepoys Muhammad Waris Shahban and Mir Alam, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) stated.



The former, who hailed from Jhang, was married and left behind a widow and two sons. The latter, who hailed from Gilgit Baltistan's Ghizer area, was also married and left behind a widow and a son.



Four terrorists were also killed during the raid — part of Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad (RuF). The said terrorists were said to be planning major "terrorist activities in Balochistan", based on which the operation was conducted.



The Army recovered two suicide jackets, a large number of explosives, as well as weapons and ammunition.