Thursday Sep 27 2018
GEO NEWS

Two Army personnel martyred, two wounded in operation in Kalat's Mangochar

GEO NEWS

Thursday Sep 27, 2018

QUETTA: Two Pakistan Army personnel embraced martyrdom and two others were wounded during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) carried out "against [a] group of terrorists hiding in the Mangochar area of Kalat", the military's media wing said in a statement issued Wednesday night.

The two martyred soldiers were identified as Shaheed Sepoys Muhammad Waris Shahban and Mir Alam, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) stated.

The former, who hailed from Jhang, was married and left behind a widow and two sons. The latter, who hailed from Gilgit Baltistan's Ghizer area, was also married and left behind a widow and a son.

Four terrorists were also killed during the raid — part of Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad (RuF). The said terrorists were said to be planning major "terrorist activities in Balochistan", based on which the operation was conducted.

The Army recovered two suicide jackets, a large number of explosives, as well as weapons and ammunition.

