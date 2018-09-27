Imran, Erdogan only leaders of this century: Bushra Bibi

Bushra Bibi says that the nation has finally gotten a leader who has no greed in his heart/ file photo

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi said on Thursday that after Muhammad Ali Jinnah, this century has only two leaders: Imran Khan and Turkish President Tayyab Erdogan.

In an interview with a private TV channel, Bushra Bibi said that the nation has finally gotten a leader who has no greed in his heart.

She expressed hope that Imran Khan will be the precursor for bringing prosperity in the country, even though it might take some time.

While shedding light on her earlier life, she said that she received early education in Islamabad.

The first lady said that she got married early, and one thing she learned is that prayer is a pertinent aspect of life.

On the subject of her marriage to Imran Khan, she said that a great change has come into their lives after tying the knot.

Bushra said that PM Khan is a very simple man, adding that he is the only leader who owns two to three suits.

“It is not that Imran has a magical wand, change requires some time and Imran is working for the betterment of Pakistani people,” she said.