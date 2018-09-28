Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Sep 28 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Six-year-old’s body found from shopping bag in Hyderabad

By
GEO NEWS

Friday Sep 28, 2018

HYDERABAD: The body of a missing six-year-old was found on Thursday night in a shopping bag in Hyderabad.

Six-year-old Arbish had gone missing after she left the house at 4pm yesterday.

The closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage, shows a burqa-clad person dumping the body in a shopping bag in a street in Latifabad number 10.

“The body shows no sign of abuse, however, the cause of death can only be confirmed after the post-mortem report,” Kausar Waqar a medico-legal officer at Bhitai Hospital said.

Further, the girl’s father said," I do not have any enemies."

“Someone informed me that my daughter has been hit by a motorbike and later her body was found in a shopping bag,” he added.

