Student dies after ‘being bit by poisonous insect’ in Rawalpindi college

RAWALPINDI: A student died in the hostel of Government Postgraduate College for Women, reportedly after being stung by a poisonous insect.



According to the fellow students who were protesting the death, their classmate Urooj fell sick after a poisonous insect bit her last night. The students said they informed the warden about Urooj’s condition but no one took her to the hospital. They added that she was instead administered the wrong medicine.

One of Urooj’s classmates said she was breathing until morning but later died as she was not administered proper medical treatment.

The college administration tried to declare Urooj’s death as suicide, while some said she had a hole in her heart.

On Friday morning, the students of Government Postgraduate College for Women protested Urooj’s death, intercepting the buses being driven out of the institute.

Urooj was enrolled in the BS programme at the college and belonged to Fateh Jang.

Her body was in the college till morning, but was later shifted to District Headquarters Hospital for postmortem.