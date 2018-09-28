PIA air hostess missing in Canada traced

Fareeha Mukhtar flew from Lahore to Toronto on September 11 - File photo

A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) air hostess Fareeha Mukhtar who went missing in Canada has been traced, sources informed Geo News on Friday.

Mukhtar is reportedly staying with former air hostess Mahira who had also disappeared in Canada two years ago and is currently working at a private hotel.

On September 11, a PIA flight from Toronto returned to Lahore with one less crew member as Mukhtar went missing. Sources had revealed that Mukhtar who had been suspended a few years ago for her alleged involvement in smuggling phones and foreign currency, flew to Canada and sought asylum.

Mukhtar had been banned from flying on international flights, however, managed to board the flight to Toronto using political influence.

A spokesperson for the national flag carrier commenting on the issue on September 19 said Canadian police had been informed that Fareeha Mukhtar had been missing.