CJP takes suo motu notice of private universities across Punjab

LAHORE: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Saturday took suo motu notice of private universities across Punjab.



A three-judge bench headed by Justice Nisar heard a case regarding a degree not being given to a student of University of South Asia’s affiliate college.

The bench also directed the Punjab advocate general to submit a report regarding details of universities and affiliated colleges in the province.

During the hearing, a Higher Education Commission (HEC) representative informed the court that University of South Asia made affiliations with colleges without seeking permission.

“An institute should not only be issuing degrees but also have teachers to educate,” the HEC representative said.

To this, the chief justice remarked, “They are defrauding people and have ruined the education system.”

“Since when are these universities operating and how much fees do they charge?” Justice Nisar further asked.

The chief justice then directed that criminal cases should be registered for “opening campuses against the law”. “I will see who comes for their bail,” Justice Nisar remarked.