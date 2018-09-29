Minor girl found dead in Hyderabad was killed by mother: police

SSP Adeel Chandio said that the case was resolved through second CCTV video as the authorities expressed their suspicion over a woman walking near the body. Photo: File

HYDERABAD: The murder case of a seven-year-old girl was solved on Saturday as police said that the minor's mother was behind the heinous crime.



Armish, 7, was found dead in a bag in Hyderabad a day ago. The CCTV camera footage showed a veiled person dumping the body in Latifabad No. 10 area of Hyderabad.

The minor's father told law enforcement authorities that his daughter went missing while playing in the street.

SSP Adeel Chandio said that the case was resolved through second CCTV footage as the authorities expressed their suspicion over a woman walking near the body.

The minor's father told authorities that the lady in question is his wife, Shagufta.

The police official claimed that Shagufta admitted her crime before the investigators, adding that the minor was suffocated to death after given sleeping pills.

SSP Chandio said that the suspect appears to be suffering from serious psychological issues.

"The suspect threw minor's body after killing her. She has been taken into custody," he said.

The mother in her statement said that she suffered violence from her unemployed husband.

"He took Rs0.6 million from my mother for business. There were daily spats between us," Shagufta said.

"I planned to commit suicide after killing my daughter."