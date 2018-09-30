Seven-year-old hit by stray bullet in Karachi passes away

KARACHI: A seven-year-old student who was hit by a stray bullet in Karachi's Saeedabad area passed away on Sunday morning.



Aqsa was hit by a bullet earlier this week, during the assembly session at her school. The injured child was rushed to Civil Hospital, from where she was taken to the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD).

The seven-year-old remained under treatment for 48 hours in the Intensive Care Unit of the hospital, after which Aqsa lost the battle for her life. According to the doctors, the bullet had damaged Aqsa's lungs.

Speaking to Geo News, Karachi Police Chief DIG Ameer Sheikh said all stakeholders in the case should determine why incidents involving stray bullets were rampant.

Further, DIG Sheikh said the incident will be made a test case. He expressed the police's strong resolve to determine where the bullet was fired from.

The incident happened soon after a ten-year-old, Amal Umer, lost her life after she was hit by a bullet in the metropolis.