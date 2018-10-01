Three special NAB prosecutors in Sindh step down

Three special public prosecutors of the National Accountability Burea's (NAB) Sindh division have resigned on Monday, October 1, 2018. Photo: File

KARACHI: Three special public prosecutors of the National Accountability Burea's (NAB) Sindh division have resigned on Monday.

The three officers — Munsif Jan, Yasir Mughal, and Naseem Malik — were representing NAB in high-profile corruption cases including the probe into alleged corruption by former minister Sharjeel Memon and the Port Qasim corruption probe.



The replacements of the three officers, who were also probing alleged corruption in Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) and other institutions, are yet to be appointed.

The bureau is probing several high-profile individuals in the province including Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani and Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar.

