Flagship reference: Court expresses anger over Nawaz, counsel’s absence

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court on Monday expressed anger over the absence of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his counsel, Khawaja Haris, from today's hearing of Flagship Investment reference.



Accountability Court II Judge Arshad Malik heard the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) reference against the former premier.

The court had summoned Panamagate joint investigation team (JIT) head and prosecution’s star witness Wajid Zia to record his statement. However, Zia’s statement could not be recorded as the former premier and his counsel did not appear for the hearing.

Expressing anger over their absence, Judge Malik remarked, “A suspect cannot skip a hearing on his own will.”

To this, NAB prosecutor Muzaffar Abbasi said, “Nawaz did not file a request for exemption from the hearing and wants to run the court as per his will.”

In response, the deputy counsel said, “I do not want to use such words.” The deputy counsel also informed the court that Haris is not well.

The court then went on a brief break and once the hearing resumed, the judge expressed anger at the deputy counsel as Nawaz and Haris had still not appeared.

“Neither the suspect nor the counsel are present. Am I supposed to wait all day?” Judge Malik asked. “I adjourned hearings of other cases to hear yours, please tell me what you all want,” he further said.

Judge Malik added, “I will write down an order and then you all keep challenging it.”

To this, the deputy counsel said he is trying to contact Nawaz and asked for a few minutes to update the court.

The deputy counsel then informed the court, “Nawaz did not appear for the hearing as there was a misunderstanding owing to different dates fixed for hearings of Al-Azizia and Flagship Investment references.”

“If the court allows, Nawaz can appear in the next two to three hours,” he added.

The court then adjourned the hearing of the case till October 4.

The trial

The trial against the Sharif family commenced on September 14, 2017.

On July 6, after four extensions in the original six-month deadline to conclude all three cases, the court announced its verdict in the Avenfield reference.

Nawaz and his sons, Hussain and Hasan, are accused in all three references whereas Maryam and Safdar were accused in the Avenfield reference only.

The two brothers, based abroad, have been absconding since the proceedings began last year and were declared proclaimed offenders by the court.

On July 10, the Supreme Court granted another six-week extension for Accountability Court-I Judge Mohammad Bashir to conclude the remaining corruption references against Nawaz and former finance minister Ishaq Dar.