Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas to marry soon: report

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. Photo: File

While fans of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were still trying to absorb their sudden engagement, news about the couple's wedding has started making rounds.

A source told Us Weekly that the wedding of the two stars is coming soon. “The wedding is coming soon and they really want to blend wedding traditions from both of their cultures that are important to them. Priyanka is having a really good time planning the wedding because it’s a mix of Indian and American styles and customs, which she knows so much about.”



The source also shared details about Nick and Priyanka’s immediate connection. “When [Priyanka] met Nick, she was so taken by him. She says she loves the way he looks at her, the way he smiles and that he listens so well. They really are a great match,” the source told Us Weekly.



Nick is in Mumbai, where he is spending time with Priyanka. The American singer was seen playing football with Bollywood stars as well as cricketer MS Dhoni on Sunday. Priyanka shared moments from the match on her Instagram: “Bae in Bombae!! #friends #mumbai #football @nickjonas.”

In October, Priyanka and Jonas got engaged in a ceremony held in Mumbai. The couple participated in a traditional roka ceremony, which Jonas explained is a “confirmation from both sides of the family that they approve of the engagement.”