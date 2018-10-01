Independent candidate who defeated Shah Mahmood Qureshi from PP-217 disqualified

Muhammad Salman and Shah Mahmood Qureshi. Photo: Geo News screengrab

MULTAN: Independent candidate Muhammad Salman, who defeated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Shah Mahmood Qureshi from PP-217, Multan during the July 25 polls, was disqualified on Monday.

The decision came on a petition which stated that Muhammad Salman was not eligible to be a lawmaker as he did not meet the age requirements.

The ECP stated, “According to National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) records, Muhammad Salman was under 25 years and thus not eligible to contest the election."

The poll body also withdrew his victory notification.

Muhammad Salman had contested the 2018 General Election from PP-217 as an independent candidate and secured 35,294 votes dashing Qureshi’s hopes of becoming Punjab chief minister. The PTI leader had received 31,716 votes. He was recently appointed the special assistant to the CM Punjab on transport