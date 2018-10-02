KE says 'teams are working' as major power outage hits Karachi

KARACHI: Multiple areas continue to be without electricity after a major power outage hit the city Monday night.



Neighbourhoods affected by the power breakdown include Garden, Clifton, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, PECHS, Malir Halt, Quaidabad, Landhi and other areas.



A spokesperson for the K-Electric said that a high-tension line tripped due to humidity, resulting in the breakdown. KE teams are working to resolve the issue and electricity from alternate sources is being provided to the city.

"Our teams are working to resolve the fault(s) causing the power outage," the spokesperson said, adding that electricity supply would be resumed soon.