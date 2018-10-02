Criminal flees from police custody amid traffic jam in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: A criminal took advantage of a traffic jam and ongoing street protest near Naseem Nagar Chowk and fled from police custody on Monday night.



According to police, Javed Illyas escaped from their clutches as they got caught in a protest being staged by residents against power outages in the area.

Taking advantage of the traffic jam and chaos in the surroundings, Illyas fled from the police car.

Police officials said, “He was being taken to identify other suspects but managed to escape.”

After the escape of the suspect, police started a search operation in the area.

Hyderabad Senior Superintendent of Police Adeel Chandio has yet to confirm reports regarding Illyas's escape.

As per a report, Illyas is wanted by the police for his involvement in 14 cases.