Govt's responses in Parliament are childish: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday said the federal government’s responses to opposition's concerns in Parliament are ‘childish’.



"The government is responding to the opposition's concerns on the finance bill in a childish manner," Bilawal said while speaking to the media in the National Assembly lounge.

“If the government does not address our reservations, then how will we support it?” he asked.



The PPP chairman further criticised the government and said, “Members of the government are leveling allegations as if they are still in the opposition."

When questioned about the accountability court's order to action former finance minister Ishaq Dar's assets, Bilawal said, "I have not yet read the judgment."

Last week, Finance Minister Asad Umar presented the supplementary finance bill in the National Assembly and announced cuts in planned development spending and a tax increase for higher earners.

Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak addresses assembly

Earlier today, while addressing the NA session, Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak said, "After five years we will defeat the opposition in such a way that they will never be able to forget."

"The nation brought us [Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf] to the top and left them [opposition] at the bottom," he added.

Khattak further said that the PTI curbed corruption in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and improved the systems of police, education and health.