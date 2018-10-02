Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Oct 02 2018
Asif Bhatti

Four more ministers expected to be inducted in federal cabinet

Asif Bhatti

Tuesday Oct 02, 2018

Four more ministers are expected to be inducted in the Federal Cabinet, sources informed Geo News on Tuesday, October 2, 2018.   
 

ISLAMABAD: Four more ministers are expected to be inducted in the Federal Cabinet, sources informed Geo News on Tuesday. 

Prime Minister Imran Khan will approve the final list of ministers who will be inducted in his cabinet. 

According to sources, Mian Muhammad Soomro has agreed to become part of the cabinet. The senior politician was convinced to change his decision during PM Imran's visit to Karachi. 

Six new cabinet members sworn in

Three federal and three state ministers have been inducted in the cabinet

Senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Faisal Vawda will also be inducted in the Federal Cabinet, said sources.  

Two of the four new members of the cabinet will be federal ministers while the other two will assume office as ministers of state. 

Presently, the cabinet is 34 members strong — including advisors.  

