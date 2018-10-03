NAB summons Shehbaz Sharif in clean water company case

Former Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Photo: File

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau has summoned former chief minister of Punjab, Shehbaz Sharif, in clean water company case.

According to sources, Shehbaz has been called to the NAB office at 11am on October 5.

The clean water company was established by the Punjab government to conceive, plan, design, execute and manage projects for the provision of potable water, in terms of both access and quality, to the communities living in unserved and underserved areas i.e. rural and peri-urban areas of the province.



As per the anti-graft body, the previous government in Punjab spent Rs4 billion on the project for clean drinking water but did not provide even a single drop of potable water to locals.

In May, NAB also summoned in the same case Shehbaz’s son, Hamza Shehbaz, who is now the leader of opposition in Punjab Assembly.