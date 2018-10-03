Aspiring Qalandars eye glory in Abu Dhabi T20 Cup

Inzamamul Haq passing tips to youngsters ahead of the Abu Dhabi T20 Cup. — Geo News

ABU DHABI: Young aspiring Qalandars, picked by Lahore Qalandars from Player Development program, have set their eyes on glory during the three day Abu Dhabi T20 Cup.



The management of Lahore Qalandars have picked Majid Ali, Mohammad Faizan, Farzan Raja, Maaz Khan and several others from the player development program in the squad for the upcoming six-team T20 tournament.

These players are now aiming to give their best during Abu Dhabi Cup and prove themselves for the selection for the PSL.

“This is the best opportunity for me, I am eager to give my best during the tournament and get myself noticed by the selectors,” said Mohammad Faizan who impressed everyone with his flamboyant batting during last month’s player development program tournament.

Maaz Khan, who represented KP’s team in the tournament and surprised everyone with his bowling skills said that he’s looking forward to become the best bowler in the tournament.

“I’m confident that I can play an important role for Qalandars in the tournament,” he added.

Another aspiring Qalandar Farzan Raja said that this is a platform for him to perform and announce his arrival to the scene.

“Everyone knows the value of this opportunity, everyone wants to avail this opportunity. My personal goal during the tournament is to give my best and get noticed for PSL selection,” he added.

Majid Ali, a noticeable spinner, said that he’s already enjoying being in Abu Dhabi with Qalandars as it’s giving him a big learning opportunity.

The idea to include youngsters in the squad, according to LQ management, is the actual catch of its player development program.

“Our player development program isn’t just a two week talent hunt program. We make sure that the player is properly developed into a performer who can serve the team and country,” said Sameen Rana, COO of Lahore Qalandars.

“Players will have a great opportunity in this tournament to learn by sharing dressing room with some of the best players,” he added.

The Abu Dhabi Cup will start on October 4th.