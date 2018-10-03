Stray bullet that killed seven-year-old was fired from constable’s gun in Karachi

KARACHI: The stray bullet that claimed the life of a seven-year-old girl in the city had come out of the gun of a police constable.



According to the police, constable Waseem told them he was cleaning his pistol when a bullet was accidentally fired and hit the minor, Aqsa.

However, Waseem did not tell the police when the incident took place. He was arrested later after police started investigation into the case.

Aqsa was hit by a bullet on September 28 during the assembly session at her school. The injured child was rushed to Civil Hospital, from where she was taken to the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases.

The seven-year-old remained under treatment for 48 hours in the Intensive Care Unit of the hospital, after which she lost the battle for her life. According to the doctors, the bullet had damaged Aqsa's lungs.