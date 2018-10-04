Major power outage leaves parts of Karachi affected

KARACHI: A major power breakdown in Karachi left many parts of the city affected on Thursday.



According to reports, power supply was suspended to several areas between 5am and 6am. The affected areas included Defence View, Teachers Society, Defense Housing Authority, Model Colony, and Malir.

Further, reports of suspended power supply were also received from Tariq Bin Ziad Colony, Gulberg, parts of Clifton, Akhtar Colony, Kashmir Colony, and Mehmoodabad.

A man uses a makeshift paper fan to blow air as the city's power supply was disrupted early Thursday morning. Photo: Geo News screen grab

The National Transmission & Despatch Company (NTDC), in a statement, said Karachi is being provided 665MW electricity from the national grid as per the agreed contract. A spokesperson of the NTDC said there is 'no delay or deficit in supply to Karachi' from its end.

This is the third outage in Karachi in the past three days. Citizens took to social media to express their resentment at frequent breakdowns in the city.



7.31am: Karachi is experiencing disruption in power supply due to a tripping in the Extra High Tension (EHT) Network. Supply from the National Grid to the city is off. Restoration work is under way, said K-Electric.



According to the power supplier, increased humidity resulted in the tripping of the EHT Network.

8.43am: Supply from the National Grid partially restored. Power supply restored to parts of the city, including Gulshan and Federal B. Area.

K-Electric says work is 'progressing swiftly' on areas that remain affected.

10.06am: The power supplier says electricity has been restored at the airport, Dhabeji, and Gharo pumping stations of the Water Board along with Civil Hospital, Jinnah Hospital, the Sindh Assembly, and Governor House.

In addition, power supply to Gulshan-e-Maymar, Jacob Line, North Karachi and Gulistan-e-Jauhar has also been restored.

Electricity in the remaining affected areas to be restored soon, K-Electric said.



12.14pm: According to K-Electric, power supply in most parts of the city has been restored.

The power supplier says its teams are on standby to address any local faults.