Preparing list of suspects involved in kidnappings: Karachi police chief

Karachi police chief Dr Amir Sheikh says some elements are trying to create the impression that Karachi's security condition is not under control. Photo: File 1

KARACHI: Karachi Police Chief Dr Amir Sheikh on Thursday said they are preparing a list of political suspects involved in the recent wave of kidnappings and unrest, including protests, in the city.

Speaking to media after the killing of Lyari gang war leader Ghaffar Zikri, Dr Sheikh said, “Some elements are trying to create the impression that Karachi's security condition is not under control.”

Condemning the recent wave of protests, Dr Sheikh said, "A child is kidnapped in Bilal Town and within four hours people take to the streets to protest and start burning tyres."

He added, “Last night there was rumour of a girl being kidnapped and then again there were protests in the city. However, the girl was found three hours later from the other end of the town and it is being said she left out of her own free will.”

“All this is being done on orders issued by certain people,” the police chief added.

Earlier today, gang war leader Ghaffar Zikri was killed in a police shootout in Ali Muhammad area.

"We did recce in the area for some time and after gathering adequate information about Zikri, police conducted an operation with bravery," Sheikh said.

"We are glad that a symbol of terrorism is dead but sad that a three-year-old was also killed during the operation," he added.