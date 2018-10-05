Bani Gala encroachment case: SC summons report on Rawal Dam’s contamination

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Friday resumed hearing a suo motu case related to encroachments and environmental degradation in Bani Gala.



As the hearing went under way today, the apex court ordered authorities to submit a report on the contamination of Rawal Dam through the regular dumping of solid waste in the reservoir. It gave a week's time to the authorities to submit the report.

"Dangerous diseases are spreading due to this contamination," Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar remarked.

"What happened to the former government's plan to set up four treatment plants?" the top judge asked. "If the project is yet to be set up, then the present government should do so."

In response, Prime Minister Imran Khan's lawyer Babar Awan apprised the court that his client had received a legal notice from the Capital Development Authority. "My client's response will be submitted within 15 days," Awan said.

The chief justice then expressed his discontentment at Awan's reply. "I know what your client's response will be...the same old dubious map but the problem is that while your client is the lawful owner of the land, the map has not been approved by any authority."

Further, Justice Nisar said that Imran had constructed structures in Bani Gala without obtaining approval from relevant authorities. The top judge further suggested that the CDA should set up a department to approve maps like the one Imran had earlier presented in court.

"We have said this in the past as well, you need to take responsibility since you are in power," the chief justice said, adding that Imran should be the first to submit the regularisation fee to CDA.

The hearing was then adjourned till further notice.