NEPRA takes notice of major power breakdown in Karachi

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Friday took serious notice of a recent power outage in Karachi.



According to a press release issued by NEPRA, K-Electric is not investing to improve its transmission and distribution network as occurrences of tripping are frequent.



Raising serious concern on the prevailing situation 'in respect of poor performance of K-Electric’s distribution network', NEPRA directed the power supplier to submit a detailed report regarding the power breakdown along with preventive and corrective steps taken by it.



The city had witnessed a major blackout in the early hours of Tuesday after a disruption in the Extra High Tension (EHT) network. A K-Electric spokesperson said high level of humidity had made the high-tension line trip.



The affected areas included Defence, Clifton, Gadap, Saddar, Uthal, and Korangi as well as pockets in Johar, Landhi, Nazimabad, Garden, Layari and other areas.

Several consumers reported that officials at K-Electric’s call centre did not entertain their complaints despite several attempts.