PML-N slams Shehbaz's arrest, says NAB being used against political rivals

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz parliamentary committee has strongly criticised the arrest of party president Shehbaz Sharif, maintaining that the history of using National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against political opponents was being repeated.



The parliamentary party of the PML-N, in its statement, said that without permission from the National Assembly speaker, the arrest of the leader of the opposition was illegal.

"The tradition of victimising public servants only for being one's political opponents has harmed the country and nation in the past," it said.

"The unfortunate history of using NAB against political opponents is being repeated once again."

The arrest comes days before the by-elections in the country, which the party said was a clear indication of how much the government was afraid of the PML-N.

"Opponents consider a free and fair election their political death," the statement said.

The parliamentary party stated that Shehbaz dedicated his life for development and prosperity of the nation. "Presenting politicians as an evil of corruption is enmity with the state, which is damaging the country."

The statement further read that the nation and the entire world were witnessing the difference in treatment of leaders of the house and opposition.

It said that such tactics were nothing new for the PML-N. "PML-N leadership, its workers and supporters have braved the reign of dictator Pervez Musharraf, and such measures will further raise the morale of PML-N's lions."

The PML-N is reviewing the entire situation and it will announce its future strategy consultation, the statement added.