Nawaz terms Shehbaz's arrest 'worst victimisation'

LAHORE: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif Friday reacted to the arrest of his brother Shehbaz Sharif, terming it "worst victimization" and holding the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government responsible for it.



The former premier, in his statement, said that not only the arrest was regretful, but it was ridiculous as well.

Former Punjab chief minister Shehbaz Sharif was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in connection with the Ashiana Iqbal housing scheme case on Friday, after he appeared before the anti-graft body in Saaf Pani Company case.



"Shehbaz, being the chief minister of Punjab, set an example of public service with honesty," Nawaz said, noting, "His services were acknowledged by the people, foreign governments and international organisations."

He said that "everyone knows the PTI government is responsible for this worst vicitimisation."

The former premier said the government should be prepared to face the same treatment in future what it is meting out to opponents today.

"Because, this is how the nature works," he added.

Nawaz further asked the government not to cover up its incompetence through such acts.