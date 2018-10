Geo.tv/Files

HYDERABAD: Four suspects were arrested here Friday night from an area on the city's outskirts for the alleged gang-rape of a boy, police said.



According to a first information report (FIR) filed by the survivor's father, four boys gang-raped his son. All of the alleged sexual predators are teenagers, aged 16-19.

Following the FIR, the survivor underwent a medical test and all four suspects were subsequently arrested.