Shehbaz Sharif produced before accountability court in Lahore

LAHORE: Former Punjab Chief Minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif was produced before an accountability court in the provincial capital on Saturday.

The leader of the opposition in the National Assembly, who was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Friday in the Ashiana Iqbal Housing Scheme case, was produced before accountability court Judge Najmul Hasan.

The former Punjab chief minister is being represented by Azam Nazeer Tarar and Amjad Pervez.

As Judge Najmul Hasan arrived in the courtroom, several PML-N workers were present owing to which he summoned Shehbaz, his lawyers and the NAB prosecutor in his chambers. The entry of unrelated persons and media coverage had been barred inside the accountability court.



When Judge Hasan began hearing the case in his chambers, the NAB prosecutor requested that Shehbaz be sent on a physical remand.

"Shehbaz cancelled the contract awarded to M/s Ch A Latif & Sons for infrastructure development of Ashiana Iqbal Housing Project and awarded it to CASA Developers," the NAB prosecutor upheld.

"The former Punjab chief minister misused his powers and his actions caused a huge loss to the national exchequer," the NAB prosecutor told the accountability court judge. "Shehbaz needs to be further investigated in the case," he added.

However, Shehbaz denied the allegations as "false and baseless" and his counsels opposed the NAB prosecutor's request to send him on a physical remand.

Shehbaz was brought to the accountability court in an armoured vehicle that was escorted by a fire brigade, an ambulance and police mobiles.

Photo: Geo News screengrab

The PML-N president's sons, Hamza and Salman Shehbaz, were also present in the chambers and are the only ones who have been allowed entry inside the court premises. Meanwhile, PML-N leaders Marriyum Aurangzeb, Khurram Dastgir and Saira Afzal Tarrar were not granted entry.



Hamza Shehbaz outside the accountability court. Photo: Geo News

Several PML-N workers have gathered outside the accountability court and have been chanting slogans in favour of the party president. On Shehbaz's arrival, the workers climbed up on one of the armoured vehicles. There were two armoured vehicles — one which entered the court from the backdoor and the other from the front door.

A few PML-N workers managed to enter the accountability court despite being barred entry as they were sitting atop the armoured vehicle. A worker was also injured as he fell from the vehicle and was shifted to the hospital.

PML-N workers climb up on the armoured vehicle in which Shehbaz was brought to the court. Photo: Geo News

Contingents of police, including anti-riot force, have been deployed around the accountability court and roads leading to it have also been blocked.



Security tightened outside the accountability court in Lahore. Photo: Geo News

According to NAB sources, a medical examination of Shehbaz was conducted before taking him to the accountability court and he was declared fit.



PML-N workers gathered outside the accountability court. Photo: Geo News

Shehbaz was arrested when he appeared before NAB to record his statement in the Punjab Saaf Pani Company case on October 5.



“The National Accountability Bureau Lahore has arrested former Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the Ashiana housing scheme case. NAB will produce Shehbaz Sharif in an accountability court tomorrow [Saturday],” a press statement issued by the anti-graft body said.



According to sources, Shehbaz was arrested after Fawad Hasan Fawad, the then implementation secretary, told NAB that he carried out corrupt activities in projects in Punjab on orders from Shehbaz, who was the chief minister then. NAB had also received information from Fawad Hasan’s laptop, from which data was retrieved after his arrest.



In the investigation that followed, Fawad and Shehbaz appeared together, during which the latter said he would bring proof. Subsequently, NAB granted time to Shehbaz to gather proof, but he could not produce anything. Therefore, the anti-graft body summoned him today in the Saaf Pani Company case, which is one of the 56 companies being investigated.

However, Shehbaz was arrested for alleged corruption in Ashiana Iqbal Housing Scheme case, in which former Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Khawaja Salman Rafique are also involved and have been summoned on October 16.

Sources said the arrest of Rafique and his brother have also been summoned in the case.

Will not accept revenge in the name of accountability: Marriyum

Speaking to the media outside the accountability court, PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said Shehbaz’s arrest is the worst form of political victimisation.

"He was asked to appear before NAB and record his statement in the Saaf Pani Company case but was arrested in Ashiana Iqbal Housing Scheme case," she added.

"Not even corruption of Rs1 could be proven against the PML-N president," she added.

Stating that PTI is resorting to such tactics as they could not "defeat PML-N in the political arena", Aurangzeb said, "We will not accept revenge in the name of accountability."

Shehbaz misused powers as Punjab CM: NAB report

The NAB accused Shehbaz of misusing his powers while being the chief minister of Punjab in an inquiry pertaining to Punjab Land Development Company (PLDC).

The inquiry conducted so far reveals sufficient evidence to prove the involvement of former chief minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif "in the commission of offences as defined under section 9(a) and Schedule of the National Accountability Bureau 1999.

The inquiry conducted states that Shehbaz Sharif as the chief minister of Punjab had unlawfully assumed powers of Board of Directors of Punjab Land and Development Company (PLDC), misused his authority and acted in connivance with Fawad Hassan Fawad who at the time was Secretary Implementation to CM Punjab and others. Contracts awarded to M/s Ch. A Latif and sons for the development and infrastructure of Ashiana Iqbal Housing Project were illegally cancelled.

As the chief minister, Shehbaz Sharif in a meeting on October 21, 2014 unlawfully directed PLDC to entrust the project of Ashiana Iqbal Punjab to LDA. This decision of Sharif was illegal and mala fide as PLDC was the company which was established for undertaking such housing projects. Shehbaz is accused of illegally transferring this project to LDA, which was headed by his close aide Ahad Khan Cheema.

Shehbaz is also accused of working in connivance with other accused in the case and directed LDA to undertake Ashiana Iqbal Project under Public Private Partnership mode. NAB states this was done in order to give “unlawful benefit to blue-eyed firm namely M/s Bismillah Engineering Service Company, which was a proxy firm to M/s Paragon City.”