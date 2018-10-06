PML-N worker injured after falling from armoured vehicle as Shehbaz arrived in court

A PML-N worker was injured as he fell from a bullet-proof vehicle he had climbed up on thinking it was carrying party president Shehbaz Sharif. Photo: Geo News 1

LAHORE: A Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) worker was injured on Saturday as he fell from a bullet-proof vehicle he had climbed up on thinking it was carrying party president Shehbaz Sharif.

The injured worker has been shifted to a nearby hospital.

Several PML-N workers gathered outside the accountability court in Lahore and chanted slogans in favour of the party president in front of the accountability court where Shehbaz was produced earlier today.

On Shehbaz's arrival, several workers climbed up on one of the armoured vehicles. There were two armoured vehicles — one which entered the court from the backdoor and the other from the front door.

A few PML-N workers managed to enter the accountability court despite being barred entry as they were sitting atop the armoured vehicle. It was during this that the PML-N worker fell from atop the vehicle and injured himself.



The leader of the opposition in the National Assembly, was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Friday in the Ashiana Iqbal Housing Scheme case.

