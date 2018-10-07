Mercury rises to 39°C in Karachi

KARACHI: Mercury touched 39°C in Karachi on Sunday, with the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicting the weather to remain hot and dry till October 8.

Two tropical cyclones are expected to form in the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal, MET officials said.



Movements of the possible cyclones, which can affect Gwadar and Ormara, are being monitored by tracking the situation in the Arabian Sea, the weather department added.



Tropical cyclones are formed in the Arabian Sea before or after the monsoon season and result in heavy rains and turbulent winds that cause flash floods.

The metropolis is likely to receive showers after the hot spell ends.