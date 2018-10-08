PM Imran to launch ‘Clean and Green Pakistan’ campaign today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will launch a countrywide cleanliness campaign today (Monday).



The "Clean and Green Pakistan" drive will be initiated from all major cities across the country as part of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government’s policy for a clean and green country.

The decision to start a countrywide cleanliness campaign was taken last month during a meeting chaired by the prime minister on the functions of the Ministry of Climate Change.

Premier's adviser on climate change Malik Amin Aslam Khan earlier said that the government will launch an aggressive campaign to educate people and motivate them to participate in the "Clean and Green Pakistan" campaign.

Last month, PM Imran launched "Plant for Pakistan" drive which was part of PTI government’s billion tree Tsunami 2018 drive.

Climate change is one of the main issues that PM Imran's government aims to tackle through initiatives like tree plantation.

The country-wide tree plantation drive came after the PTI-led provincial government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa executed a large-scale tree-planting project during its previous tenure.

According to experts, Pakistan is facing enormous environmental challenges.

A survey conducted by the Sustainable Development Policy Institute ahead of the 2018 poll found that respondents prioritised three key environmental issues: rising temperatures, water shortages, and air pollution.