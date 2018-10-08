Karachi expected to sizzle at 40°C today

A man cools off under a leaking water pipeline during a heatwave in Karachi. Photo: AFP/ File

KARACHI: The metropolis will sizzle for a third day today (Monday) as temperature is expected to soar to 40°C.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), there will be no sea breeze today resulting in hot and dry weather for another day in the city.

“The intensity of heat will decrease from tomorrow,” Met Office Director Shahid Abbas said.

MET officials further said that a tropical cyclone named Luban formed in the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal has been gaining strength.

Cyclone Luban is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm and move towards south Oman and adjoining Yemen coast during the next five days.

The tropical cyclone can have impacts on the coastal areas of Pakistan, including Pasni, Gwadar, Ormara. It can also lead to an overcast, rainfall and heavy winds in Karachi, the MET Office added.