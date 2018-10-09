Cyclone Luban poses no threat to Pakistan's coastline: Met Office

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Tuesday said a tropical cyclone formed in the Arabian Sea off Oman does not pose any threat to Pakistan’s coastline.



The tropical cyclone named Luban started forming last week and has intensified into a cyclonic storm, the Met Office said while adding that it will further intensify.

Further, the Met Office stated that it was monitoring the tropical cyclone and it is likely to hit the coasts of Yemen and Oman in the next two days.

No threat is expected from the tropical cyclone to Pasni, Gwadar, Ormara or Karachi, it added.

The only impact of the cyclone will be seen in the form of an overcast and there will be no storm surge, strong winds or heavy rainfall on Pakistan's coastal areas, the Met Office further said.

Earlier, the Met Office had said that the tropical cyclone could have impacts on the coastal areas of Pakistan, including Pasni, Gwadar, Ormara and Karachi.