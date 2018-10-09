‘Cricket Committee’ need of the hour, says Ramiz Raja

Ramiz Raja. Photo: file

DUBAI: Today, on the third day of Dubai Test, when I shook hands with Ramiz Raja, he was ready with a question regarding news on his refusal to become the Chief Operating Officer at the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). He wanted to know where and how this story was published. The former captain looked in absolute denial, saying the matter never came under discussion between him and the board. Neither did such an offer come, nor he did he refuse it, he told me, adding that he is in Dubai for two months and then would leave for South Africa.

Ramiz said he isn’t thinking about working for the PCB at present, but he wishes to see a ‘Cricket Committee’ functioning under the board.

The cricketer-turned-commentator also expressed concern over Pakistan’s performance in the recently concluded Asia Cup and declared ‘weak skills’ as the biggest reason behind the team’s defeat.

He also stressed the need for some urgent measures in management and administration departments of the PCB, suggesting that a Cricket Committee, consisting of former and current players, should be in place. Such a committee should be given the task of taking care of domestic cricket as well as of improving the Think Tank responsible for making crucial decisions, Ramiz shared.

When asked if he would like to become the head of this Committee, the former skipper said he would be happy to work in the capacity of a member.