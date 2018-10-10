'Sacred Games' writer Varun Grover denies sexual harassment claims

Varun Grover. Photo: File

Writer-lyricist Varun Grover, who has worked on Sacred Games among other projects, has denied allegations of sexual misconduct leveled against him by an unnamed woman.

A Twitter user on Tuesday alleged that Varun harassed her when he was a student at BHU in 2001.

Soon after the tweet went viral, Varun took to Twitter to deny the allegations.

In a detailed statement, the writer said, “Really unfortunate that these completely fabricated and defamatory allegations have been made on me. None of the sequence of events as described in that anonymous screenshot happened ever and I deny all of it with all the conviction I have in my bones.”

He added, “I know it is hard to reconcile the two - ‘Believe Women’ and ‘Don’t put any allegations on me’. I have been thrown this curve ball and I will find a way - but at the end of the day, a complete lie can’t be allowed to roam free while truth sits cornered in a dungeon.”

“Am absolutely willing to cooperate and clear my name. Let's not allow such agenda-driven tactics to derail this movement please,” he further urged.

Following Varun’s statement, the tweet and the account which levelled the allegation have been deleted.



Directors Anurag Kashyap and Neeraj Ghaywan have also spoken in support of Varun.

Anurag tweeted, “This man I have known so closely and so so long that I refuse to believe any allegations about him. #believethevictim and investigate the claims and also be careful to not let vested interests sabotage a long pending genuine movement.”



