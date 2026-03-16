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Bella Hadid keeps cool after wardrobe malfunction at Vanity Fair Oscar party

Bella Hadid turns wardrobe drama into glamour at Vanity Fair Oscars

By
Mariha Ghazal
|

March 16, 2026

Bella Hadid keeps cool after wardrobe malfunction at Vanity Fair Oscar party
Bella Hadid keeps cool after wardrobe malfunction at Vanity Fair Oscar party

Bella Hadid delivered one of the most talked-about looks at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, stepping out in a cream halter-style gown with a dramatic scarf detail.

The supermodel’s sleek updo and minimalist styling highlighted the gown’s plunging neckline, instantly making her a red-carpet standout.

But it wasn’t just the dress that caught attention.

While posing for cameras, Hadid experienced a scarf slip that could have turned into a full-on fashion mishap.

Bella Hadid keeps cool after wardrobe malfunction at Vanity Fair Oscar party

With effortless composure, she caught the scarf before it hit the floor, adjusted it back into place, and kept her radiant smile intact.

The moment came at a time when Hadid got candid about her evolving relationship with perfectionism.

In recent interviews, she revealed that working on Ryan Murphy’s FX series The Beauty taught her to release control and let go of her obsession with flawlessness.

Bella Hadid keeps cool after wardrobe malfunction at Vanity Fair Oscar party

Hadid played Ruby, a supermodel entangled in a dark storyline about the fashion industry.

Gigi Hadid’s sister said she learned that “being beautiful or perfect was the lowest thing on the list at the end of a day on set”.

This red-carpet recovery perfectly illustrates that shift.

Rather than letting the scarf slip rattle her, Hadid embraced the moment with grace and continued to slay without missing a beat.

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