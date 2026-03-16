Leonardo DiCaprio gets new meme at the Oscars 2026

Conan O’Brien called Leonardo DiCaprio the “king of memes” at the Oscars tonight and created a new one live on camera.

O’Brien said “Let’s make a new meme with Leo right now,” and as the camera panned to DiCaprio.

The text appeared on the screen that read “TFW you didn’t agree to this.”

DiCaprio is nominated for Best Actor in a Leading Role for his work in One Battle After Another and was sitting in the audience with his girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti when the bit happened.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

DiCaprio’s meme collection already includes his laughing meme from Django Unchained, the TV pointing meme from Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, and the champagne toast from The Great Gatsby. O’Brien’s new addition dropped during the opening monologue and immediately started circulating online. Perfect work by everyone involved