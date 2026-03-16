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Holly Willoughby celebrates Mother's Day with sweet tribute to mum

Holly is reportedly preparing to make her TV comeback with her own Youtube channel

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 16, 2026

Ms Willoughby has largely been off our screens since she left This Morning in October 2023
Ms Willoughby has largely been off our screens since she left T'his Morning' in October 2023

Joining a number of celebrities marking Mother's Day on Sunday, Holly Willoughby shared a touching message for her mum.

The TV personality, 44, penned an adorable tribute to her lookalike mum, Linda, alongside her rarely seen sister Kelly.

Taking to social media, Holly posed in a patterned dress as she smiled for a wholesome selfie.

Alongside the post, she penned: 'Happy Mother’s Day to all the Mothers today… but especially mine… love you Mama (her favourite song). 

It comes after Holly joined a host of celebrity attendees at The King's Trust Invest in Futures: 50th Anniversary Gala at The Chancery Rosewood on Thursday night.

The star was joined at the event, which was held in partnership with Charlotte Tilbury Beauty, by a glamorous guests including Brooke Shields and Jerry Hall.

It also comes shortly after reports emerged that Holly is preparing to make her TV comeback with her own Youtube channel, following speculation about a solo project.

Ms Willoughby has largely been off our screens since she left This Morning in October 2023, after she was told a former security guard had planned to kidnap, rape and murder her.

Since leaving This Morning, she briefly hosted ITV's You Bet! and Netflix's reality show Celebrity Bear Hunt

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