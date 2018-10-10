Lt Gen Asim Munir appointed DG ISI: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan Army's media wing on Wednesday announced that Lieutenant General Asim Munir had been appointed the new director general of the Inter Services Intelligence (ISI).



Lt Gen Muneer's appointment comes after former DG ISI Lt Gen Naveed Mukhtar retired on October 1. He was among the six major generals who were promoted to the rank of lieutenant general on September 28.

The military's media wing, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), also announced other key appointments of lieutenant generals which are as follows:

Lt Gen Azhar Saleh Abbasi — Chief of Logistics Staff, GHQ

Lt Gen Nadeem Zaki — Commander Mangla Corps

Lt Gen Shaheen Mazher — Commander Peshawar Corps

Lt Gen Abdul Aziz — Military Secretary GHQ

Lt Gen Muhammad Adnan — Vice Chief of General Staff (VCGS) (B)

Lt Gen Waseem Ashraf — IG Arms

On September 28, six major generals of the Pakistan Army were promoted to the ranks of lieutenant general. The promoted major generals included Shaheen Mazhar, Nadeem Zaki Manj, Abdul Aziz, Asim Munir, Adnan and Waseem Ashraf.

Recently, a major reshuffle took place in the army, under which Lieutenant General Nadeem Raza was appointed as the Chief of General Staff. General Raza replaced Lieutenant General Bilal Akbar who was appointed as Commander 10 Corps (Rawalpindi).

Moreover, Lieutenant General Muhammad Naeem Ashraf was appointed Commander 2 Corps (Multan), Lieutenant General Humayun Aziz as Commandar 5 Corps (Karachi), Lieutenant General Shahid Baig Mirza as the inspector general for communications and information technology and Lieutenant General Abdullah Dogar as the chairman for Heavy Industries Taxila.

