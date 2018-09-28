Can't connect right now! retry
Six Pakistan Army officers promoted to rank of lieutenant general

Maj Gen Abdul Aziz
Maj Gen Nadeem Zaki Manj
Maj Gen Shaheen Mazhar
Maj Gen Muhammad Adnan
Maj Gen Waseem Ashraf
Maj Gen Asim Munir
RAWALPINDI: Six major generals of the Pakistan Army have been promoted to the ranks of lieutenant general.

According to statement issued by the Inter Services Public Relations on Friday, the promoted major generals include Shaheen Mazhar, Nadeem Zaki Manj, Abdul Aziz, Asim Munir, Adnan and Waseem Ashraf.

Recently, major reshuffle took place in the army, under which Lieutenant General Nadeem Raza was appointed as the Chief of General Staff. General Raza replaced Lieutenant General Bilal Akbar who was appointed as Commander 10 Corps (Rawalpindi).

Moreover, Lieutenant General Muhammad Naeem Ashraf was appointed Commander 2 Corps (Multan), Lieutenant General Humayun Aziz as Commandar 5 Corps (Karachi), Lieutenant General Shahid Baig Mirza as the inspector general for communications and information technology and Lieutenant General Abdullah Dogar as the chairman for Heavy Industries Taxila.

