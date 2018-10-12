Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Friday Oct 12 2018
By
Web Desk

PSL 4 player draft to take place on November 20

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 12, 2018

The player draft for the fourth edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) will take place on November 20 in Islamabad. Photo: File
 

LAHORE: The player draft for the fourth edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) will take place on November 20 in Islamabad.

According to a statement, the player draft has been moved out of Lahore in a bid to make more cities part of PSL activities.

Islamabad will become the second city after Lahore to host the PSL player draft.

Further, all six teams have until November 13 to finalise their player retentions with the trade window closing a day earlier on November 12.

As per the rules for this season, each team can retain a maximum of 10 players.

Last month, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had announced that at least eight matches of PSL four will be held in Pakistan with Karachi hosting the final on March 17th.

Moreover, it was decided a new formula will be introduced by PSL from 2020 to decide the pick order for franchises.

“It was decided that this year’s draft would be based on last year’s rankings with teams being allowed a maximum of 10 retentions. For PSL five onwards, all franchises agreed to introduce a randomized draft order,” a spokesman from the PCB said.

PSL4: Eight matches in Pakistan, final to be held in Karachi

The announcement was made following the PSL governing council meeting which was held in Lahore under the chairmanship of Ehsan Mani

This season’s pool of top-tier player roster includes foreign stars such as AB de Villiers, Steve Smith, Kieron Pollard, Colin Munro, Shane Watson, Sunil Narine, Chris Lynn and Daren Sammy.

International stars will be teaming up with some of the biggest names in Pakistan cricket such as Sarfraz Ahmed, Shahid Afridi, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez, Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali and Fakhar Zaman.

PSL returns to action on February 14, 2019.

Comments

More From Sports:

Morgan guides England to victory in rain-hit Sri Lanka ODI

Morgan guides England to victory in rain-hit Sri Lanka ODI

 Updated 2 hours ago
British-Pakistani Iris Iftikhar eyes Gold at British Taekwondo Championship

British-Pakistani Iris Iftikhar eyes Gold at British Taekwondo Championship

 Updated 13 hours ago
Mohammad Amir returns to domestic cricket

Mohammad Amir returns to domestic cricket

Updated 22 hours ago
Asian Tour CNS Golf: Thai trio gets shared lead as Ahmed Baig slips

Asian Tour CNS Golf: Thai trio gets shared lead as Ahmed Baig slips

Updated yesterday
Sussex cricketer Philip Salt to visit Pakistan on Qalandars’ invitation

Sussex cricketer Philip Salt to visit Pakistan on Qalandars’ invitation

 Updated yesterday
Qalandars’ find Haris Rauf garners interest from foreign leagues

Qalandars’ find Haris Rauf garners interest from foreign leagues

 Updated yesterday
Three generations of double centurions: Shehzar Mohammad continues family legacy

Three generations of double centurions: Shehzar Mohammad continues family legacy

Updated yesterday
Ireland's O'Brien retires from international cricket

Ireland's O'Brien retires from international cricket

 Updated yesterday
Piracy threatens future of sports broadcasting

Piracy threatens future of sports broadcasting

 Updated 13 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM