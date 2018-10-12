PSL 4 player draft to take place on November 20

The player draft for the fourth edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) will take place on November 20 in Islamabad. Photo: File

LAHORE: The player draft for the fourth edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) will take place on November 20 in Islamabad.

According to a statement, the player draft has been moved out of Lahore in a bid to make more cities part of PSL activities.

Islamabad will become the second city after Lahore to host the PSL player draft.

Further, all six teams have until November 13 to finalise their player retentions with the trade window closing a day earlier on November 12.

As per the rules for this season, each team can retain a maximum of 10 players.

Last month, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had announced that at least eight matches of PSL four will be held in Pakistan with Karachi hosting the final on March 17th.



Moreover, it was decided a new formula will be introduced by PSL from 2020 to decide the pick order for franchises.

“It was decided that this year’s draft would be based on last year’s rankings with teams being allowed a maximum of 10 retentions. For PSL five onwards, all franchises agreed to introduce a randomized draft order,” a spokesman from the PCB said.

This season’s pool of top-tier player roster includes foreign stars such as AB de Villiers, Steve Smith, Kieron Pollard, Colin Munro, Shane Watson, Sunil Narine, Chris Lynn and Daren Sammy.

International stars will be teaming up with some of the biggest names in Pakistan cricket such as Sarfraz Ahmed, Shahid Afridi, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez, Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali and Fakhar Zaman.

PSL returns to action on February 14, 2019.