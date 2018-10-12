Can't connect right now! retry
CJP takes notice of illegal occupation of properties owned by Hindus in Sindh

ISLAMABAD: The illegal occupation of properties owned by Hindus in Sindh came to light Friday as Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar took notice of the matter.

According to a statement issued by the spokesperson of Supreme Court, the notice has been taken after a retired professor, Dr Bhagwan Devi, posted a video on social media.

In the video, the professor, a resident of Larkana, has alleged that land belonging to Hindus in Sindh was being illegally occupied with the help of fake documents. Due to this, a feeling of insecurity was prevalent among the Hindu residents of the province.

Therefore, she has appealed to the chief justice to take notice of the issue.

The spokesperson said hearing on suo motu notice over the issue will be held on October 18, while notices have been issued to attorney general, advocate general Sindh, federal secretary for religious matters and human rights secretary. 

