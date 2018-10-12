Gang including Romanian citizen arrested for ATM fraud in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Friday nabbed members of a gang, including a Romanian citizen, accused of committing ATM fraud in Islamabad.



At least 130 ATM and credit cards, over a thousand fake ATM cards, a laptop and a camera were recovered from the gang's possession.

The gang has defrauded citizens of billions of rupees, an FIA official said, adding that members of the gang would flee from the country after stealing money.

Earlier this year, a district court sentenced two Chinese nationals to one-year imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs50,000 each over their involvement in ATM skimming.

According to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), the suspects were involved in manipulating ATM machines to take out money.

What is ATM skimming?

ATM skimming is can be regarded as identity theft for debit cards. Fraudsters employ different techniques to record your PIN code for accessing the hard-earned money in your account.

In some instances, the schemers stick a fake card-reader on the ATM, while in others they place a fake keypad on the machine to get your PIN code.

Another technique employed in this crime is the use of a hidden camera, which records your PIN code and conveys it to fraudsters.

A few ATM skimmers also change the entire display of the ATM.

How to safeguard yourself against such schemes?

To avoid the loss of your hard-earned cash, it is necessary for you to check there is no hidden on an unusual device attached to the ATM you are using.

Your PIN code is vital for the schemers and they are unable to withdraw cash with it. One must punch his PIN code in a way that avoids detection by a hidden camera placed somewhere on and around the machine.

Do not withdraw money if you sense anything unusual at an ATM and immediately inform concerned bank officials.